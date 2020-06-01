Laurel deputies recover pistol, meth from Corbin man found passed out in vehicle











A Corbin man was arrested early Monday morning after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding him passed out in a vehicle at a local business with a pistol in his lap and methamphetamine in his possession.

Dustin Brice, 28, is facing charges of public intoxication – controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Sergeant Brett Reeves responded to a complaint of a male subject passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on American Greeting Card Road at approximately 8:42 a.m.

Reeves located the suspect, later identified as Brice, inside the vehicle with the pistol in his lap.

“As Sgt. Reeves attempted to retrieve the weapon the occupant in the vehicle awakened grabbing for the weapon,” Acciardo stated, adding that after a brief scuffle Reeves was able to retrieve the weapon.

However, Brice reportedly refused commands to exit the vehicle, leading Reeves to forcibly remove him and take him into custody.

Reeves was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.