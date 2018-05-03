Laurel deputies make multiple drug busts Thursday in north Corbin













Within a span of five minutes Thursday, Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Corbin men on drug related charges in separate incidents.

The suspects are identified as Thomas Warman, 50, and Damon Longworth 52.

Warman, along with Daniel Walters, 47, of Ringgold, Georgia, were arrested at 10:38 a.m. outside of a business on West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore reported finding a pill bottle containing Valium along with other medications in the possession of the suspects.

“We do observations and conduct surveillance before we make any contact with any individuals,” Acciardo said explaining that deputies are looking for indications of suspected drug activity.

Warman was charged with controlled substance prescription not in proper container. In addition, he was served with a bench warrant charging him with failure to appear in Laurel District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and contempt of court. A second bench warrant charges him with failure to appear on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense, and other violations.

Walters was charged with possession of drugs.

Deputies arrested Longworth outside of a business on Adams Road at approximately 10:40 a.m after they found him in possession of 3 grams of methamphetamine.

Longworth was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – second offense – methamphetamine.

Acciardo said this is part of a concentrated enforcement effort in the north Corbin area in response to an increasing number of complaints concerning suspected drug activity.

“We are making unannounced periodic visits to our trouble spots,” Acciardo said emphasizing that officers are not out to hassle law-abiding citizens.

“If you are standing there, minding your own business, you won’t even realize we are there,” Acciardo said.