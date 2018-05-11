Laurel deputies make arrest in stabbing at north Corbin truck stop













UPDATE: Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman stabbed outside a north Corbin truck stop Friday morning has been airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, but is expected to recover.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the 28-year-old female was stabbed in the chest and back.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Curtis Hoskins, 25, of Emmalena in Knott County, was taken into custody after deputies located him hiding behind a truck in the parking lot.

Hoskins has been charged with attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, giving an officer false identifying information and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Acciardo said Hoskins and the victim were acquaintances, though the exact nature of their relationship remains unknown. The duo had been driving on West City Dam Road approximately 2 miles west of the truck stop off of Ky. 770 when their vehicle broke down. They had walked to the truck stop and were just outside of the back door near the diesel pumps about 8:40 a.m. when the stabbing occurred.

“They had been arguing for a couple of days and in the parking lot it developed into a physical altercation,” Acciardo said adding that it was unknown what the argument was about.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found the woman lying on the ground in front of the door. However, Hoskins had reportedly run off into the woods behind the truck stop.

Deputies found him at approximately 9:20 a.m

“We recovered a knife on his person, but it wasn’t the knife used in the stabbing,” Acciardo said.

In addition, deputies discovered a pipe with residue of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine on it.

Hoskins is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Monday in Laurel District Court.

Hoskins remains in the Laurel County Correctional Facility without bond.

Kentucky State Police and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County assisted at the scene.

