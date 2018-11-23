Laurel deputies investigating vehicle break-ins in Corbin













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help to solve a rash of vehicle break-ins in north Corbin.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said multiple vehicles were targeted at a fitness center on U.S. 25E during the early morning hours on Nov. 20.

“Victims parked their cars while it was still dark and found their vehicles broken into with money, purses and wallets taken,” Acciardo stated. “Entry was made by breaking the glass to the vehicles.”

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600. Callers may remain anonymous.

Sheriff John Root is advising residents to lock all parked vehicles. In addition, do not leave any valuables in plain sight, or, if possible, inside the vehicle.

Deputy Joey Robinson is continuing the investigation.