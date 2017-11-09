Laurel deputies investigating rash of coin machine break-ins

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a of break-ins targeting coin operated machines including gas station air pumps, dryer machines and others.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the thieves either break in and remove the coins, or take the entire machine to another location where they then break into the machine.

“The areas that have been involved include a cars wash at Ky. 1223 off U.S. 25E, a carwash on U.S. 25 at American Greeting Card Road, and Levi Jackson Park campground,” Acciardo stated.

Acciardo said a white colored Pontiac car has been seen in the areas where the thefts have occurred.

Several of the stolen machines recovered by deputies have since been recovered and returned to their owners.

Acciardo said two machines remain at the sheriff’s department while deputies wait for their owners to come forward.

Anyone with any information concerning the thefts and vandalism is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600.

Callers may remain anonymous.