By Dean Manning

An autopsy is scheduled for today in the case of the death of a six-month-old child in Lily Wednesday.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were called to a residence on Copley Road off of Echo Valley Road at approximately 2:15 p.m. in response to a 911 call of an unresponsive baby.

According to Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, when deputies arrived, they found the child’s grandfather performing CPR on him.

The child was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital London where he was pronounced dead.

Acciardo said both of the child’s parents were at the residence, having brought the child to visit his grandfather.

“The parents reported that the child had some health issues, but is that enough for the child to be deceased? We don’t know,” Acciardo said.

Acciardo said it was the grandfather that called 911, but he said that, along with the fact that he was also the one performing CPR does not say anything about the parents.

“In situations like this, we typically see one person that steps up and takes charge,” Acciardo said.

Acciardo said preliminary results from the autopsy would likely come back Thursday afternoon.

“We are not saying it is suspicious,” Acciardo added.