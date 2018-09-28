Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Laurel deputies investigating domestic dispute that ended with gunshots

Posted On 28 Sep 2018
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to West City Dam Road Thursday night to investigate a domestic dispute that ended with one individual being shot.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the victim was taken from the scene off of Ky. 770 in north Corbin by personal vehicle to Baptist Health Corbin with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and facial area.

“We are not releasing the names of the individuals involved as no charges have been filed,” Acciardo said adding that the case will be presented to a Laurel County grand jury.

The grand jury is next scheduled to meet on October 15 and will return indictments on October 19.

Acciardo said deputies interviewed those involved at the scene and at the hospital.

“It is a case of he said, he said,” Acciardo said.

In addition, deputies recovered two weapons, a 9-millimeter and a .45-caliber, which have been placed into evidence.

Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards is continuing the investigation.

Assisting in the investigation were Lt. Greg Poynter, Detective Gary Mehler and deputies Rick Cloyd, Travis Napier and Jake Miller.

