Laurel deputies find intoxicated Corbin woman standing in middle of Beatty Ave.











A complaint of a woman walking in the middle of Beatty Ave. in Corbin early Friday morning led to the arrest of a Corbin woman on drug possession charges.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies charged Rachel L. Smith, 32, with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, public intoxication – controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a legend drug.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Gary Mehler was dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:35 a.m.

“Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Mehler located the suspect in the middle of the roadway and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence,” Acciardo stated.

When deputies searched Smith, Acciardo stated that they located suspected methamphetamine, a spoon with crystal residue on it, and two uncapped hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with suspected meth.

In addition, Smith reportedly had in her possession a prescription pill bottle containing 11 pills.

Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The Laurel County Correctional Center had Smith’s first name spelled, “Rachael.”