Laurel deputies find drugs, lost/stolen credit cards on Corbin woman













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a complaint of a suspicious person in the area around Level Green Road early Monday morning, arrested a Corbin woman after finding her with drug paraphernalia and credit/debit cards which did not belong to her.

Deputies arrested Jennifer Sawyers, 38.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene off of Ky. 312 at approximately 1:20 a.m.

“Her address came back as Foley Road, which is off of Byrley Road near Walmart,” Acciardo said when asked if deputies determined why Sawyers was in the area.

Deputies located the card inside a purse. Sawyers reportedly told the deputies that someone had given her the purse with the cards inside.

Deputies are still working to determine whether the cards had been stolen.

Deputies also located five syringers.

As Sawyers was being booked in to the Laurel County Correctional Facility, staff located a small bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

“It was found in her undergarments,” Acciardo said of the baggie.

Sawyers was charged with theft – receipt of stolen credit/debit cards more than two cards, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

In addition, Sawyers was served with a warrant from the Kentucky Parole Board charging her with absconding parol supervision, failure to attend treatment for substance abuse, use of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, use of a controlled substance –marijuana.

Sawyers was on parole following a conviction in Knox County Circuit Court on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Sawyers is being held in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.