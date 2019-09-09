Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Laurel deputies, Corbin Police searching for man who robbed north Corbin hotel

Posted On 09 Sep 2019
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies and Corbin Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel off of Exit 29 early Sunday morning.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said law enforcement responded to the Quality Inn Hotel on Adams Road at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The clerk told deputies that the lone suspect, who was armed with a knife, entered the front lobby and jumped over the counter where he took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled back out the front door.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’ 10” tall, 130 to 150 pounds, wearing camo gloves, coverall and a bandanna with two eyeholes cut out.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at (606 ) 864-6600. Information will be kept strictly confidential.

Detective Kyle Gray is continuing the investigation.

