Laurel deputies, Corbin, Barbourville PD seize two pounds of meth











A joint investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies, Corbin Police and Barbourville Police resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine Sunday.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said James J. Wagers, 50, of Lily, was taken into federal custody on a charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

Sonya A. Rogers, 38, of London was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Acciardo stated that, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Laurel deputies, along with Corbin and Barbourville officers, conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Journey SUV driven by Wagers on southbound Interstate 75 near Exit 49.

“During the stop, Laurel Sheriff’s Narcotics Interdiction Team utilizing a Laurel Sheriff’s K-9, alerted on the silver Dodge Journey,” Acciardo stated, adding that the search turned up the drugs along with a gun.

Wagers and Rogers were each lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

“The cooperative effort between Barbourville Police, Corbin Police and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office illustrates the success agencies can achieve working together,” said Laurel County Sheriff John Root.

Assisting on the traffic stop and investigation for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were: drug interdiction deputies: Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Landry Collett. Also assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were: Lt. Chris Edwards, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Detective James Sizemore, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Maverick”, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Brent France.

DEA agent Adam Townsley also assisted.