Laurel deputies called to investigate vehicle burglary, find drugs, suspect hiding in bathroom

Posted On 19 Aug 2019
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a complaint of a vehicle burglary in north Corbin Saturday morning arrested two individuals on drug related charges.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputies Robert Reed, Taylor McDaniel and Jamie Etherton were called to the scene off of Ky. 770 at approximately 11:32 a.m.

Upon further investigation, deputies located the individuals, identified as Brina Bellew, 50, of Corbin, and Eva Carr, 35, of Williamsburg, inside the business.

Acciardo stated that one of them had attempted to hide from deputies in the bathroom.

Upon searching the individuals, deputies found needles and a substance suspected to be Suboxone.

Bellew was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carr was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, deputies served her with two outstanding warrants out of Whitley County charging her with failure to appear in court on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and numerous other violations, and failure to appear on one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot.

Bellew and Carr were each lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

