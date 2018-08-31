Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Laurel deputies asking for public’s help to find missing teen

Posted On 31 Aug 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, identified the teen as Madison J. Miller, who was last seen in the parking lot of the Corbin Walmart on August 27.

Miller is 17 years old. She is described as 5’5”, 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Miller, or has any other information, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Deputy Travis Napier is continuing the investigation.

Related Posts

0

Unemployment rate falls locally, in 110 total counties

Posted On 29 Aug 2018
, By
0

Police: Shoplifter targeted meth precursors

Posted On 27 Aug 2018
, By
0

Woodbine man facing charges in ‘road rage’ incident involving handgun

Posted On 23 Aug 2018
, By
0

Corbin Couple indicted for murder of woman’s mother

Posted On 17 Aug 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal