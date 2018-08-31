Laurel deputies asking for public’s help to find missing teen













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, identified the teen as Madison J. Miller, who was last seen in the parking lot of the Corbin Walmart on August 27.

Miller is 17 years old. She is described as 5’5”, 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Miller, or has any other information, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Deputy Travis Napier is continuing the investigation.