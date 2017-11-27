Laurel County woman charged with shoplifting at store she had barred from entering

A Laurel County woman charged with shoplifting Sunday at the Corbin Walmart, was also charged with trespassing after police learned she has previously been ordered not to be on the store premises.

Forty-six-year-old Tammy Sue Andrews was arrested Sunday night after she allegedly took items totaling $314.95 from the store and then brought the items to the service desk claiming she has purchased the items and wanted to return them for cash.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s pubic affairs officer, said Andrews was detained after Walmart loss prevention confronted her at the service desk.

Deputy Charlie Johnson took Andrews into custody on charges of theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 – shoplifting and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Acciardo said Andrews was advised not to return to the store following her arrest on Oct. 9, 2015.

Acciardo said when an individual is given a notice of trespass there is no expiration date.

Andrews has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to Laurel District Court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11.