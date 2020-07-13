Laurel County woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man Friday











A Laurel County woman was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting at a man.

Patricia Lou Marcum, 64, of London, was charged with fourth–degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident on Dees Road, off of Baker Road.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. in response to a complaint of a female subject shooting at a male subject.

Deputies reported that the shots were the result of a domestic dispute.

Marcum allegedly fired a .22-caliber revolver into the ground near the male subject outside a residence in a subdivision where neighbors were in the vicinity.

“The suspect then entered the residence firing another round into the ceiling creating a dangerous and threatening situation there,” deputies stated.

Marcum was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler is the arresting officer.

He was assisted at the scene by Major Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Bryon Lawson and Deputy Robert Reed.