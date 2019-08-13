Laurel County Sheriff’s office participates in Back to School and child identification event











The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Back-to-School event held August 8th, 2019 at Corbin Walmart. Pictured in the photo with Laurel County Deputy Gilbert Acciardo is Dayton; in the photo at the bottom, Deputy Acciardo is pictured with Emma and Joshua. The sheriff’s office also conducted child identification. Sheriff John Root stated that he appreciates opportunities like this for his deputies to interact with Laurel County’s youth.