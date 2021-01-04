Laurel County Sheriff’s detective names third suspect in December 20 murder











Laurel County Sheriff’s detectives have identified a third suspect in a murder case involving a Keavy man.

Deputies are searching for Freddy Wayne Scalf, Jr., 28, of East Bernstadt in connection with the murder of Jeremy Caldwell, 32, on December 20.

Deputies had previously arrested Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy, following a standoff at a residence off of West City Dam Road on December 23.

The second suspect, identified as Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of East Bernstadt, was arrested on December 29 in Clay County.

Scalf is facing one count of complicity to commit murder.

Anyone with information concerning Scalf’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, or (606) 878-7000.

Tips may be emailed to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com, or private messaged on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

All information will remain strictly confidential.

Caldwell was reportedly shot at approximately 2 p.m. on December 20 across from a business parking lot off of Ky. 490 at the intersection with Ky. 1376 in East Bernstadt.

Two suspects allegedly fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6, according to a release by the sheriff’s department.