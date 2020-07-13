Previous Story
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies seeking help in identifying suspects who used stolen debit card
Posted On 13 Jul 2020
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public to identify two individuals who have been using a stolen debit card.
The male and female suspect have used the card in both Corbin and London after it was taken from the owner.
Anyone with information about the individuals or the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600.
Deputy Brad Mink is continuing the investigation.