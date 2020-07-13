Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies seeking help in identifying suspects who used stolen debit card

Posted On 13 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public to identify two individuals who have been using a stolen debit card.

The male and female suspect have used the card in both Corbin and London after it was taken from the owner.

Anyone with information about the individuals or the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600.

Deputy Brad Mink is continuing the investigation.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel County woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man Friday

Posted On 13 Jul 2020
, By
0

Corbin man arrested Thursday on 2016 assault warrant

Posted On 10 Jul 2020
, By
0

Corbin Rod Run continues through Saturday at The Arena

Posted On 10 Jul 2020
, By
0

Corbin man facing felony shoplifting charge involving ‘Magic’ playing cards

Posted On 06 Jul 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal