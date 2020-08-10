Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to solve Friday robbery at tobacco store











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help to locate the man who robbed T Mart discount tobacco in Lily Friday night.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said a lone suspect entered the business on U.S. 25 north of East Ky. 552 at approximately 9 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a pistol and demanded money, making off with an undetermined amount.

The suspect is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, a white ball cap, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the robber or the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, send a private message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office Facebook page, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

All information will be confidential.