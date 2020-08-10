Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to solve Friday robbery at tobacco store

Posted On 10 Aug 2020
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help to locate the man who robbed T Mart discount tobacco in Lily Friday night.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said a lone suspect entered the business on U.S. 25 north of East Ky. 552 at approximately 9 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a pistol and demanded money, making off with an undetermined amount.

The suspect is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, a white ball cap, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the robber or the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, send a private message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office Facebook page, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

All information will be confidential.

