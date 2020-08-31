Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to locate missing man











The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to deputies, Josh Milesko, 20, was last seen Monday afternoon at his residence off of West Osborne Lane near London.

Milesko was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information on Milesko’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, or (606) 878-7000.

Deputies Jake Miller and Brad Mink are continuing to investigate.