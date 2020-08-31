Previous Story
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to locate missing man
Posted On 31 Aug 2020
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.
According to deputies, Josh Milesko, 20, was last seen Monday afternoon at his residence off of West Osborne Lane near London.
Milesko was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.
Anyone with information on Milesko’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, or (606) 878-7000.
Deputies Jake Miller and Brad Mink are continuing to investigate.