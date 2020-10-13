Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to identify hemp thief











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the individual involved in the theft of industrial hemp from a field.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the individual was caught on surveillance taken the plants over the weekend.

Acciardo said the video showed the individual driving a green Ford Mustang.

Acciardo said while industrial hemp resembles marijuana plants, it has several notable differences as it is the male plant of the species.

“It has not THC, so there are no intoxicating affects from smoking it,” Acciardo said adding that unlike marijuana there are no buds.

The theft occurred at an industrial hemp farm. Acciardo said deputies are withholding the location in order to avoid similar occurrences

However, he noted, because of the value of the stolen plants, the individual involved would face felony charges.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600.

Detective Taylor McDaniel is continuing the investigation.