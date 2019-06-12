Previous Story
Laurel County Sheriff’s Department offering extra vacation patrols
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reminding residents who are leaving on vacation to take some precautions to protect their homes from would-be burglars while they are gone.
Root offered the following tips to help prevent being victimized:
- Do not let others know you will be out of town
- Stop mail delivery
- Arrange for lawn to be mowed
- Set house lights on timers
- Arrange for a trusted friend close by to watch for any suspicious activity around your home and report it
- Do not post trip pictures on Facebook until you return home
- Contact the sheriff’s office for our assistance
with our –” Away from home extra patrols”
Residents may call the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600, personal message the department through Facebook, or email Deputy Gilbert Acciardo at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
Please provide the address and dates you will leave and return.
Deputies will be advised of those locations and conduct random drive-by’s while on patrol.
“We want to help you keep your home safe when you are away,” Root stated.