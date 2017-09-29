Posted On September 29, 2017 By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is asking residents to be aware of a phone scam in which the caller tells the individual they have missed a court date.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated the caller goes on to say that a warrant has been issued for the individual, but the person may take care of the issue by paying money.

“This is totally a scam in an attempt to take money from alarmed victims,” Acciardo warned.

In most of the reported calls, Acciardo said the caller requests that the money be sent by cashiers check, a green dot card, money gram, a check or that the individual provide the bank routing numbers for the checking account.

Officials with the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office said if an individual has missed a court date, one of several things may occur depending on the nature of the case.

If it is a traffic case, a suspension will be placed on the individual’s driver’s license.

If it is a misdemeanor or felony criminal case, a bench warrant will be issued and law enforcement will work to contact the individual to serve it.

However, at no time, will the officer request money to withdraw the warrant.

If an individual believes there may be an active warrant, the person may contact the clerk’s office to confirm the warrant.

As always, we recommend that citizens never give out personal identifying information, and never send money, checks, or other means of cash,” Root stated.