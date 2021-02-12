Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Laurel County Sheriff warns of phone scammers claiming to be FBI agents

Posted On 12 Feb 2021
The Laurel County Sheriff’s department is warning of a phone scam involving individuals who claim to work for the FBI.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that the scammer will tell the individual that the FBI has a warrant for them, and they may resolve the matter by sending money.

“In one instance, a Laurel Countian sent $2,700,” Acciardo stated.

The sheriff’s department is advising that those with caller I.D. not answer the phone if it shows a number they don’t recognize.

However, Acciardo noted that is not full proof as scammers have the ability to program their calls to appear to be coming from a local number.

For those, who do end up speaking with a potential scammer, Acciardo emphasized never to give out personal identifying information, and never send money, checks or other means of cash.

