Laurel County reports two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday











The Laurel County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends of the 92-year-old female and the 61-year-old female,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release. “This brings our confirmed death total to 17. We also have several unconfirmed deaths at this time.”

The Laurel County Health Department announced 67 additional cases of COVID–19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 4,227.

There are currently 2,259 active cases, of which 57 are hospitalized. There are 1,937 recovered COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 45 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,497.

There are currently 354 active cases of which 14 people are hospitalized.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported 23 total COVID-19 related deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Dec. 30.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 33 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including cases involving five children. This brings the county’s total to 2,100.

There are currently 250 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 28 additional individual COVID–19 cases and one new long term care case on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,980.

There are currently 247 active individual cases and one active long term care case, of which eight are hospitalized, who range in age from 44-86.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4, 2021. The deceased ranged in age from 46-97.

(Editor’s Note: As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, statewide figures and daily COVID-19 incidence rates had not been released yet by the state.)