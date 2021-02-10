Laurel County reports two confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday, possibly three additional fatalities











The Laurel County Health Department reported two confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and possibly three additional COVID-19 deaths.

“We are saddened to report two additional confirmed deaths today. Our condolences go out to the families and friends of the 62-year-old female and the 40-year-old female. We also have three more deaths that have not been confirmed to be COVID-19-related at this time. Once they are reviewed by the state-review board, we will officially report them if they are deemed COVID-19 related deaths,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release Wednesday.

The two new deaths raise Laurel County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 36.

Laurel County reported its 34th COVID-19 fatality on Feb. 5.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 24 additional cases of COVID–19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Laurel County to 5,741.

There are currently 92 cases hospitalized, and a total of 112 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 54.3.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 17 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,195.

There are currently 155 active cases of which 11 people are hospitalized. A total of 3,014 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 41.8.

“As a reminder, due to the ice storm warning, all vaccine appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday (Feb. 11 and Feb. 12) are postponed. If we have not reached you to reschedule, please call (606) 549-3380 on Monday between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.,” the Whitley County Health Department announced Wednesday.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 13 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,952.

There are currently 106 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 37.6.

The Knox County Health Department also announced Wednesday that it had been notified about a positive case being employed at Ernie’s Spirits in Corbin.

“Knox County Health Department is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations. The employee, who tested positive, as well as others in their immediate work area are self-quarantining,” the Knox County Health Department announced Wednesday.

If you patronized the business on Monday, Feb. 8, between the hours of 4 – 11 p.m., or on Tuesday, Feb. 9, between the hours of 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., then you are encouraged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you become ill and show signs of COVID-19 then you should get tested, according to a Knox County Health Department release.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 21 additional individual COVID–19 cases and one new long-term care case Wednesday, which brings the county’s total to 2,583.

There are currently 123 active individual cases and one active long-term care case, of which 10 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 19-88.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 55.4.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,914 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 383,032.

Beshear reported 49 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,175.

Beshear said 1,191 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 336 are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 89 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Allen County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 93.2. McCreary County has the second highest incidence rate at 78.8. Robertson County has the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.