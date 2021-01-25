Laurel County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, a total of five deaths in last seven days











The Laurel County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities Monday, which raises the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 30.

“Please remember the families and friends of the 68-year-old male and 42-year-old male,” the health department wrote in a release.

These two newest deaths are the fifth COVID-19 deaths in Laurel County since Tuesday, Jan. 19. Two deaths were reported on Jan. 19, and one additional death was reported on Friday, Jan. 22.

The Laurel County Health Department announced Monday that 71 additional cases of COVID–19 had been reported between Saturday and Monday, but also noted that this count is artificially low because of a glitch with the health department’s fax machine.

“We expect tomorrow’s count to be higher due to this,” the health department announced Monday.

In addition, the Laurel County’s Health Department announced Monday that an additional 725 cases had recovered.

A total of 17 additional cases were reported Monday, 18 additional cases Sunday, and 36 new cases Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 5,129.

There are currently 94 cases hospitalized, and a total of 106 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 74.0.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 31 additional COVID–19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 2,896.

There are currently 203 active cases of which 11 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,667 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 65.4.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 62 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including seven cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,588.

There are currently 188 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 77.5.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 10 new additional individual COVID–19 cases Monday, two new individual cases Sunday, and nine new individual cases and two new long term care cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total to 2,372.

There are currently 140 active individual cases and 11 active long term care cases, of which five people are hospitalized, who range in age from 62-90.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 59.3.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,268 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 347,836.

Beshear reported 39 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,460.

Beshear said 1,539 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 374 are in intensive care.

“This thing is awful. This thing is deadly. We need to defeat it as soon as we can,” Beshear said.

As of Monday, 113 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Hancock County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 95.0. Hart County has the second highest incidence rate at 93.1. Owsley County has the lowest incidence rate at 12.9.