Laurel County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths Friday











The Laurel County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 deaths Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities to 32.

“Please send your condolences to the families and friends of the 82-year-old male and 76-year-old male,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release Friday.

Friday’s two reported deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths that have been reported in Laurel County during the month of January to 17 people.

“Please keep in mind that some deaths being reported did occur previously and are now being confirmed after being reviewed by the state COVID death review team. Just because a death is reported today, doesn’t mean it happened recently,” the health department also noted in the release.

The Laurel County Health Department, which didn’t issue a COVID-19 update yesterday, announced 66 additional cases of COVID–19 Thursday and 49 new cases Friday bringing the total number of cases in Laurel County to 5,344.

There are currently 1,600 active COVID-19 cases in Laurel County and 3,699 recovered cases.

There are currently 77 cases hospitalized, and a total of 112 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 59.9.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 36 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,019.

There are currently 302 active cases of which 16 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,691 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 68.9.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 27 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including five cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,729.

There are currently 177 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 69.7.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 16 additional individual COVID–19 cases Friday, which brings the county’s total to 2,429.

There are currently 109 active individual cases and four active long term care cases, of which four people are hospitalized, who range in age from 64-90.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 43.4.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,608 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 358,478.

Beshear reported 57 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,668.

Beshear said 1,505 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 355 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 111 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 106.3. Butler County has the second highest incidence rate at 89.8. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 5.7