Laurel County reports three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday











The Laurel County Health Department has announced three additional COVID-19 deaths, which occurred between Saturday, Feb. 13, and Thursday, Feb. 18.

“Please keep the families and friends of the 63-year-old male, 79-year-old female, and 91-year-old male in your thoughts,” the health department wrote in a release Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Laurel County to 39 cases.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 126 new cases between Saturday and Thursday, including 872 recovered cases during that time period. There are currently 816 active cases in Laurel County.

There were 28 new cases reported Saturday, 15 new cases Sunday, 21 new cases Monday, 38 new cases Wednesday and 24 new cases Thursday.

There were no new cases reported Tuesday due to weather conditions and power outages.

There are currently 5,917 total COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

There are currently 86 cases hospitalized, and a total of 118 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 20.9.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 12 additional individual COVID–19 cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total to 2,664.

There are currently 99 active individual cases, of which 12 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 19-84.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 43.9.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department was closed Thursday due to inclement weather, and did not provide a COVID-19 daily update.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 22.1 Thursday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department was closed Thursday due to inclement weather, and did not provide a daily COVID-19 update.

Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 25.7 Thursday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 963 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 392,729.

Beshear reported 37 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,373.

Beshear said 935 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 260 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 33 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Metcalfe County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 46.8. Elliott and Carlisle counties have the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.