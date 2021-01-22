Laurel County reports third COVID-19 fatality this week Friday











The Laurel County Health Department reported Friday the passing of the third person this week in Laurel County to die from COVID-19.

“We send out condolences to the family and friends of the 52-year-old male,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release.

This brings Laurel County’s confirmed number of COVID-19 deaths to 29. The two most recent deaths prior to Friday were reported on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 61 additional cases of COVID–19 on Friday bringing the county’s total to 5,058.

There are currently 2,767 active cases, of which 86 are hospitalized. There are 2,250 recovered COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

A total of 105 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 72.6.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 37 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,865.

There are currently 237 active cases of which 13 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,602 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 54.0.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 37 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 10 cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,526.

There are currently 166 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 75.2.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 16 new additional individual COVID–19 cases Friday bringing the county’s total to 2,349.

There are currently 150 active individual cases and nine active long term care cases, of which five people are hospitalized, who range in age from 62-78.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 74.6.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,756 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 340,779.

Beshear reported 36 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,337.

Beshear said 1,561 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 387 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 115 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Oldham County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 128.1. Morgan County has the second highest incidence rate at 119.1. Wolfe County has the lowest incidence rate at 20.0.