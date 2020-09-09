Laurel County reports seventh COVID-19 fatality Tuesday











Laurel County reports two new COVID-19 deaths over a five-day period.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its seventh COVID-19 fatality Tuesday, and its sixth COVID-19 fatality Friday.

Tuesday’s death involved a 36-year-old female, and Friday’s death involved a 72-year-old male, who were both previously reported cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, four new cases Monday, five new cases Sunday, three new cases Saturday, 15 new cases Thursday, and eight new cases Wednesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported Tuesday that 86 additional cases had recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 116.

Also, seven previously reported hospitalized cases have been discharged.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 629 cases, including: 506 recovered cases, and 116 active cases, of which 11 are currently hospitalized.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 607 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

A total of 13,091 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Sept. 8.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, six new cases Monday, one new COVID-19 case Friday, five new cases Thursday, and two new cases Wednesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 221 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 210 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 22 active cases, including three people isolated in the hospital, and 19 isolated at home. A total of 197 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 221 Whitley County cases, 25 patients were under the age of 18, 12 patients were ages 18-20, 41 patients were ages 21-30, 41 patients were ages 31-40, 27 patients were ages 41-50, 27 patients were ages 51-60, 21 patients were ages 61-70, 18 patients were age 71-80, and nine patients were over age 80.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday,

one new COVID-19 case Friday, three new cases Thursday, and two new cases Wednesday.

Knox County has a total of 381 COVID-19 cases, including 21 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 371 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 376 Knox County cases, 42 patients were under the age of 18, 99 patients were ages 18-30, 41 patients were ages 31-40, 48 patients were ages 41-50, 44 patients were ages 51-60, 28 patients were ages 61-70, 36 patients were ages 71-80, and 38 patients were over age 80.

Out of the first 376 cases, there were 16 active cases, and 349 recovered cases as of Sept. 8.

As of Sept. 8, a total of 4,361 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, no new cases Monday, seven new cases Sunday, including one individual case and six long-term care cases, one new COVID-19 case Saturday, zero new COVID-19 cases Friday, two new positive cases Thursday, and 10 new cases Wednesday.

Bell County has had a total of 423 COVID-19 cases with two people currently hospitalized, a 72-year-old male and a 75-year-old male.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 12th COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 3. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-91.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday, and announced that three cases had been released from isolation.

The new cases involved a 49-year-old male and a 50-year-old female, who are self-isolated but still symptomatic, and a 22-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, who are self-isolated and asymptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, no new cases Sunday in McCreary County, one new case in McCreary County Saturday, two new COVID-19 cases Friday in McCreary County, and six new cases Thursday in McCreary County.

McCreary County has had a total of 120 COVID-19 cases, including 30 active cases, which are all self-isolated. 90 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide cases

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 273 new COVID-19 cases, and one new death.

Statewide there have been 53,319 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 997 total deaths from the virus. A total of 929,212 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,665 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.