Laurel County reports one new COVID-19 fatality Wednesday, 33rd fatality overall











The Laurel County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 death Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities to 33.

“We are saddened to report our 33rd death. We send our condolences to the family and friends of the 79-year-old female,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release Wednesday.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 33 additional cases of COVID–19 Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in Laurel County to 5,531.

There are currently 83 cases hospitalized, and a total of 112 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 57.3.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 15 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,103.

There are currently 234 active cases of which 13 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,843 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 65.4.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 21 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including four cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,864.

There are currently 185 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 73.8.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 14 additional individual COVID–19 cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total to 2,486.

There are currently 122 active individual cases and two active long term care cases, of which four people are hospitalized, who range in age from 64-90.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 37.9.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,592 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 369,519.

Beshear reported 51 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,863.

Beshear said 1,340 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 368 are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 106 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 128.8. Butler County has the second highest incidence rate at 92.1. Ballard County has the lowest incidence rate at 1.8.