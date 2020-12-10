Laurel County reports one new COVID-19 death Thursday











The Laurel County Health Department reported its 14th confirmed COVID-19 death on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we have had an additional COVID-19 death. We ask you to please remember the family and friends of the 56-year-old,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 13th confirmed COVID-19 death on Dec. 4.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 49 additional cases of COVID–19 on Thursday none of which are hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 2,943.

There are currently 1,133 active cases, of which 24 are hospitalized. A total of 1,782 cases have recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported that 21 of the active cases came from within congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 49.3.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 43 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,754.

There are currently 376 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized. A total of 1,359 people have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had 19 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being reported on Dec. 7.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 113.1.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 36 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including eight children, bringing the county’s total to 1,491.

Nine of the new cases came from a congregated setting.

There are currently 214 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 73.4.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,324 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 213,450.

Beshear reported 28 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,146.

Beshear said 1,756 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 442 are in intensive care.

There have been a total of 3,064,833 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky.

“When we talk about COVID being a fast moving train, it doesn’t just immediately turn; you have to slow it down, stop it and turn it around. We still believe that’s what we’re seeing,” said Beshear. “We may also be seeing some of the impact from Thanksgiving in these numbers, that we could be moving in the right way, but still, Thanksgiving has a major impact. I can tell you that if we are seeing Thanksgiving’s impact, it’s a lot less than what we are seeing in some other states.”

As of Thursday, 119 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone. Menifee had the lowest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state Thursday at 22.0.