Laurel County reports nine new COVID-19 deaths between Feb. 20-28











Laurel, Bell, Knox and Whitley County’s COVID-19 incidence rates were all within the top 10 highest incidence rates in the state Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department, which is now only issuing weekly COVID-19 updates, announced Monday that nine additional COVID-19 deaths had been reported between Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 28.

These additional deaths raise the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Laurel County to 49 cases.

Between Feb. 20 – Feb. 28, a total of 216 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Laurel County.

As of Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Laurel County was 6,175 with 40 people hospitalized.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 38.8, which was the eighth highest rate in the state Monday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 12 additional COVID–19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,365.

There are currently 89 active cases of which five people are hospitalized. A total of 3,244 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 35.5, which was the ninth highest rate in the state Monday.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported four new individual COVID-19 cases Monday, eight new individual cases Sunday, and five new individual cases Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,765.

There are currently 81 active individual cases, of which six people are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department has announced a total of 38 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 26.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 35.1, which was the 10th highest rate in the state Monday.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Monday that 16 new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which include four cases involving a children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,144.

There are currently 78 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 43.1, which was the sixth highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state Monday.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 509 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 405,126.

Beshear noted that this was the least number of new cases reported on a single day since Sept. 28, and that the state is expecting to get 700,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine in this month.

Beshear reported 15 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,652.

Beshear said 719 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 180 are in intensive care.

As of Monday, 25 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Caldwell County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 239.8. Taylor County has the second highest rate at 61.0. McClean and Livingston counties have the lowest incidence rates at 4.7.

Capacity increase

Beshear also announced Monday that 18 industries can increase capacity to 60 percent as the state completes its seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases.

The following businesses can now increase capacity to 60 percent:

Indoor auctions

Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons

Bars and restaurants

Bowling alleys

Indoor educational and cultural activities

Fitness centers

Funeral and memorial services

Government offices/agencies

Massage therapy

Movie theaters

Nail salons

Office-based businesses

Places of worship (recommendation)

Retail

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Vehicle and vessel dealerships

Venues and event spaces

The Governor said he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.