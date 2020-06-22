Laurel County reports nine additional COVID-19 cases, third death Monday











The Laurel County Health Department reported Monday that there had been nine additional COVID-19 cases since Saturday in addition to another death from the virus.

In addition, Whitley, Bell and McCreary counties also reported additional COVID-19 cases Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department announced Monday that there had been 69 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Laurel County with 44 active cases out of which three cases are hospitalized and 41 cases are isolating at home.

“We are saddened to report a third death due to COVID-19. We offer our condolences to this person’s family during this difficult time,” the Laurel County Health Department said in a release Monday.

Laurel County reported it 60th COVID-19 case late Friday afternoon with five new cases that day.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County out of which 20 people recovered and two died. Since June 9, there have been an additional 47 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the Laurel County cases, five patients were under the age of 18, 12 patients were ages 18-30, 13 patients were ages 31-40, eight patients were age 41-50, 10 patients were ages 51-60, 15 patients were ages 61-70, three patients were age 71-80, and three patients were over age 80.

A total of 3,293 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Laurel County as of June 22.

Whitley County

Whitley County reported its 20th COVID-19 case Sunday afternoon, and its 21st COVID-19 case Monday.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation.

Since June 8, Whitley County has had 10 additional cases diagnosed out of which nine cases are still active. Two people are isolating in the hospital and seven are isolating at home.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 21 Whitley County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, six patients were ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, one patient was age 51-60, three patients were ages 61-70, and four patients were age 71-80.

Bell County

Bell County didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, and now has multiple confirmed cases.

On Saturday, June 20, the Bell County Health Department reported its sixth COVID-19 case, and on Monday, it reported its seventh COVID-19 case.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported late Saturday afternoon that McCreary County has had its 14th COVID-19 case reported, and on Monday it reported that McCreary County had its 15th COVID-19 case. Both patients are self-isolating.

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but the first 13 cases have all been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported its 14th COVID-19 case about 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and its 15 COVID-19 case about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported its first 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by Monday, June 15.

Knox County reported its 11th COVID-19 case on June 11, and its 12th COVID-19 case on June 13, and its 13th COVID-19 case on June 18.

Out of the first 12 Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, five patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, two patients were ages 51-60, and one patient was age 61-70, according to the Knox County Health Department.

A total of 896 people have been tested in Knox County.

Statewide numbers

As of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 13,839 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 526 deaths from the virus. At least 352,215 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,534 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.