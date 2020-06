Laurel County reports four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Laurel County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases late Wednesday afternoon raising its total number of positive cases to 28.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 22nd COVID-19 case late Thursday afternoon, and its 23rd and 24th cases Tuesday.

The health department reports that one of the cases from last week has fully recovered leaving six active patients, who are all isolating at home.

Out of the other 22 cases, two are deceased, and 20 have recovered.

Out of the Laurel County cases, seven patients are ages 18-30, six patients are ages 31-40, two patients are age 41-50, five patients are ages 51-60, seven patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

2,261 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Laurel County as of June 8.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported its 12th COVID-19 case Monday, and its 13th COVID-19 case Tuesday. Both patients are isolating at home.

Whitley County’s first 11 COVID-19 cases have all been released from isolation. The last of those COVID-19 cases was reported on May 17.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 13 Whitley County cases, one patient is under the age of 18, two patients are ages 18-30, four patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Bell County

Bell County didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, and now has multiple confirmed cases.

On Monday, the Bell County Health Department reported its fourth COVID-19 case.

Previously on June 1, the Bell County Health Department also reported its fourth COVID-19 case, but in a comment on its own Facebook post Monday, the health department indicated that the person reported with the prior fourth case did have a physical Bell County address, but was diagnosed in another county and is being quarantined, followed up with and counted in that county.

Knox County

Knox County reported its ninth and tenth COVID-19 cases on May 30, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The health department reported Wednesday that the ninth patient has fully recovered and all close contacts have completed their isolation and quarantine time. Only one patient remains active.

Out of the first 10 Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, one patient is ages 41-50, two patients are ages 51-60, and one patient is age 61-70, according to the Knox County Health Department.

A total of 840 people have been tested in Knox County.

Other cases

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but all 13 cases have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there were 11,883 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 484 deaths from the virus. At least 302,347 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,375 people have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.