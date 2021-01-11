Laurel County reports four additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, a total of nine deaths in six days











Last week, the Laurel County Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 deaths, and this week isn’t starting off much better as the Laurel County Health Department reported four additional deaths Monday.

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends of the 94-year-old female, 67-year-old male, 89-year-old female, and 93-year-old male,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release.

On Friday, the Laurel County Health Department reported the death of a 68-year-old female. On Thursday, the Laurel County Health Department reported the deaths of a 76-year-old male and a 59-year-old male. On Wednesday, the Laurel County Health Department reported the deaths of a 92-year-old female and a 61-year-old female. There have been 24 total confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 112 additional cases of COVID–19 between Saturday and Monday, including 55 new cases Monday, 26 new cases Sunday and 31 new cases Saturday.

This brings the county’s total to 4,522 cases.

There are currently 2,236 active cases, of which 71 are hospitalized. There are 2,248 recovered COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

A total of 81 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 104.5.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced that 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend, and 28 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the county’s total to 2,592.

There are currently 258 active cases of which 15 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,311 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported 23 total COVID-19 related deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Dec. 30.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 87.8.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 44 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including five cases involving children. This brings the county’s total to 2,257.

There are currently 297 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

The Knox County Health Department also announced Monday that it had been notified about a positive case being employed at Pizza Hut in Barbourville.

The Knox County Health Department is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations. The employee, who tested positive, as well as others in their immediate work area are self-quarantining, the release stated.

If you patronized this business on Wednesday, Jan. 6, or Thursday, Jan. 7, between the hours of 4 – 10 p.m. or Friday, Jan. 8, between the hours of 4 – 11 p.m. then you could have been exposed to the virus, according to a health department release.

The health department is encouraging the public to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you become ill and show signs of COVID-19, then get tested.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 90.4.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 21 new individual COVID-19 cases Monday, five new individual cases Sunday, and 27 new individual cases Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 2,102 cases.

There are currently 262 active individual cases, of which 10 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 44-86.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4, 2021. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 98.8.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,085 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Monday bringing the state’s total to 305,707 cases. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,922.

Beshear said 1,709 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 381 are in intensive care.

As of Monday, 119 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 826.5. Clay County has the second highest incidence rate at 173.7.