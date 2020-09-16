Laurel County reports eighth COVID-19 fatality Tuesday











Laurel County announced its eighth COVID–19 related death Tuesday, while it, Whitley, Knox, and Bell counties each reported additional COVID–19 cases.

According to officials with the Laurel County Health Department, the victim is a 73-year-old female.

Laurel County suffered its last COVID–19 death on Sept. 10.

Laurel County officials announced seven additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, five of whom are children.

The cases include: a 39-year-old male, a 9-month-old male, a 6-year-old male, an18-year-old female, a 55-year-old male, a 2-year-old female, and a 15-year-old male.

Two of the cases, the 39-year-old and 9-month-old have been hospitalized.

Laurel County has 171 active cases, with 14 requiring hospitalization.

To date, 508 people have recovered.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported 11 new COVID–19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 263 cases.

This follows the 11 cases announced on Monday, 10 on Friday, six on Thursday, and four on Wednesday.

Whitley County has 52 active cases, six of which are hospitalized and 46 that are isolating at home.

The health department issued a public health notice concerning anyone who shopped at the Kroger on Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin between 8 a.m – 4 p.m. on Thursday or between 2 p.m. -4 p.m. on Sunday.

Those individuals may have been exposed to COVID–19 from a Kroger staff member.

“This notice applies specifically to those who shopped in aisle where others were less than 6 feet away or picked up ‘click-list’ items if they were less than 6 feet from a Kroger staff person,” health department officials stated.

Anyone who believes they may be at risk of potential exposure should self-quarantine and stay home, officials added noting that anyone who feels ill should get tested for COVID–19.

Anyone who believes this notice applies to them is asked to contact the health department at 549-3380.

Knox County

Knox County Health Department officials are reporting five additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 418.

This follows nine cases on Monday, 12 on Friday, three on Thursday and eight on Wednesday

Officials noted that there are 40 active cases in the county.

Bell County

Bell County officials reported four new cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 449.

This follows two new cases on Monday, zero on Sunday, three on Saturday, three on Friday, fourth on Thursday, and 10 on Wednesday.

Bell County currently has 48 active cases, including 12 individual cases and 36 active long-term care cases. Eight people are currently hospitalized.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported Tuesday that one McCreary County COVID-19 case had been released from isolation, and that one new COVID-19 case had been diagnosed in McCreary County, which involved a 21-year-old male, who is self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported Monday that three new COVID-19 cases had been reported in McCreary County, no new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday or Sunday in McCreary County, two new COVID-19 cases were reported in McCreary County Friday, and three new cases were reported in McCreary County Thursday.

McCreary County has had a total of 132 COVID-19 cases, including 15 active cases. One case is hospitalized and the remainder are all self-isolated. 117 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide

The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced 745 new cases across the state with nine new deaths Tuesday.

Of the new cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said 95 were children 18 or younger. The youngest is 27-days-old.

“While those are more cases than we would like to see based on significant tests and testing that we are continuing on our day-to-day basis, our positivity rate is now under 4% again, just barely,” Beshear said.

That brings the total number of cases to 58,000, with 51,862 confirmed.

To date, 1,074 people in Kentucky have died as a result of COVID–19.

There are currently 533 people hospitalized with 125 people in intensive care.

Beshear announced nine new deaths on Tuesday.

“Again we are going to see higher numbers of deaths as we have a higher number of cases,” Beshear said.