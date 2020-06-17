Laurel County reports eight new COVID-19 cases











The number of COVID-19 cases locally is increasing, and is doing so significantly in one county, which has seen its total number of cases double in recent days.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 30 cases reported there, including eight new cases that were reported Tuesday, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 52 cases of which 30 cases are active and all isolating at home.

Out of the other 22 cases, two are deceased, and 20 have recovered.

“At this time there is no known increase in risk to the general public related to a particular business or gathering. We continue to encourage social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing a face covering when unable to appropriately social distance. If you are sick or have any symptoms, please stay home. Do not go to work or out in public,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients were under the age of 18, 10 patients were ages 18-30, 11 patients were ages 31-40, four patients were age 41-50, seven patients were ages 51-60, 12 patients were ages 61-70, two patients were age 71-80, and two patients were over age 80.

A total of 2,731 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Laurel County as of June 15.

Whitley County

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation.

Since June 8, Whitley County has had four additional cases diagnosed with the most recent diagnosis being confirmed on Saturday, June 13. One of the patients is being quarantined at the hospital, and the other three are quarantining at home, according to the Whitley County Health Department.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 15 Whitley County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, three patients were ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, one patient was age 51-60, two patients were ages 61-70, and two patients were age 71-80.

Knox County

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported its first 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by Monday, June 15.

Knox County reported its 11th COVID-19 case on Thursday, June 11, and its 12th COVID-19 case on Saturday, June 13. Both cases are active.

Out of the 12 Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, five patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, two patients were ages 51-60, and one patient was age 61-70, according to the Knox County Health Department.

A total of 896 people have been tested in Knox County.

Other cases

Bell County didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, and now has multiple confirmed cases.

On Thursday, June 11, the Bell County Health Department reported its fifth COVID-19 case.

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but all 13 cases have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 12,829 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 512 deaths from the virus. At least 324,433 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,426 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.