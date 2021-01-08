Laurel County reports a COVID-19 death Friday for third consecutive day











For the third consecutive day Friday, the Laurel County Health Department reported an additional confirmed COVID-19 death.

“We are saddened to report one additional death today. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the 68-year-old female,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release Friday.

On Thursday, the Laurel County Health Department reported the deaths of a 76-year-old male and a 59-year-old male. On Wednesday, the Laurel County Health Department reported the deaths of a 92-year-old female and a 61-year-old female. There have been 20 total confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 104 additional cases of COVID–19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 4,415.

There are currently 2,132 active cases, of which 69 are hospitalized. There are 2,249 recovered COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

A total of 77 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 90.2.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 29 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,547.

There are currently 309 active cases of which 15 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,215 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported 23 total COVID-19 related deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Dec. 30.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 97.3.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 20 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including two cases involving children. This brings the county’s total to 2,213.

There are currently 295 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 94.0.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 36 additional individual COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,049.

There are currently 243 active individual cases and one active long term care case, of which eight people are hospitalized, who range in age from 44-86.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4, 2021. The deceased have ranged in age from 46-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 80.7.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,750 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 296,167.

Beshear reported 13 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,856.

Beshear said 1,748 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 393 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate at 377.8. Carroll County has the second highest incidence rate at 138.4.