Laurel County reports 90 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday











The Laurel County Health Department reported Monday that 90 new COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed between Saturday and Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 30 new cases Sunday, 31 new cases Saturday, 32 new cases Friday, 41 new cases Thursday, 43 new cases Wednesday, and 49 new cases Tuesday.

Monday’s new cases include: a 27-year-old male, a 56-year-old female, a 72-year-old female, a 62-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a 40-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, a 45-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 25-year-old male, a three-year-old female, a 21-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, a 35-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 59-year-old female, a 38-year-old female, a 36-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, a 54-year-old male, a 55-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, and a 46-year-old female.

Sunday’s new cases include: a 16-year-old female, a 56-year-old female, a 38-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, a 28-year-old male, a 63-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, a 40-year-old female, a two-year-old male, a five-year-old female, a 20-year-old female, a 60-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 25-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 36-year-old male, a 52-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, a 19-year-old female, a 30-year-old male, a 25-year-old male, a 73-year-old female (hospitalized), a 44-year-old female, a 51-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a two-year-old male, and a 28-year-old female.

Saturday’s new cases include: a 44-year-old female, a 70-year-old male, a 44-year-old male, a 55-year-old male (hospitalized), a 30-year-old female, a 35-year-old male, a 69-year-old female, a 55-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 66-year-old female, a three-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 60-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, a 51-year-old female, a 70-year-old female, a 23-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, an 86-year-old female, a 65-year-old female, a 68-year-old male, a 50-year-old male, a 54-year-old female, a 64-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, a 71-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, a 33-year-old female, another 33-year-old female, and a 34-year-old male.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 2,295 COVID-19 cases, including: 1,353 recovered cases, and 917 active cases, of which 21 are currently hospitalized. A total of seven of the active cases occurred within congregate settings.

Laurel County has reported 11 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths with the most recent confirmed COVID-19 death being reported on Nov. 13.

Out of the 2,295 Laurel County cases, 255 patients were under the age of 18, 480 patients were ages 18-30, 367 patients were ages 31-40, 339 patients were ages 41-50, 340 patients were ages 51-60, 268 patients were ages 61-70, 172 patients were ages 71-80, and 74 patients were over age 80.

A total of 27,279 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Nov. 16.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 49.8, placing it in the red category.

A county with a COVID-19 rate over 25 cases per 100,000 people is considered critical, which is signified on the state map with the color red. A county with a rate between 10-25 cases per 100,000 people is considered accelerated and is shown as orange on the state map. A county with 1-10 cases per 100,000 people is considered to have community spread and is signified on the state map with the color yellow. A county with less than one case per 100,000 people is considered on track and is signified by the color green on the state map.

The incidence rate for each county may be found online at www.kycovid19.com.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including four cases involving children, 24 new cases Friday, 15 new cases Thursday, 17 new cases Wednesday, and 19 new cases Tuesday.

Knox County has had a total of 1,174 COVID-19 cases, including 155 active cases.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

Knox County’s COVID–19 current incidence rate is 51.8 placing it in the red category.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 11 new cases Sunday, six new cases Saturday, 13 new cases Friday, 26 new cases Thursday, 11 new cases Wednesday, and 17 new cases Tuesday.

Bell County has had a total of 1,178 COVID-19 cases with eight people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 59-78.

Bell County currently has 131 active individual cases, and eight active cases from the Bell County Forestry Camp, including seven inmates and one staff member.

The Bell County has reported 24 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death occurring on Nov. 18. All deaths have ranged in age from 62-97.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 53.2 placing it in the red category.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 11 new cases Sunday, six new cases Saturday, nine new cases Friday, 19 new cases Thursday, 22 new cases Wednesday, and 17 new cases Tuesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 1,237 COVID-19 cases.

Whitley County has 157 active cases, including six people who are hospitalized, and 1,065 cases have been released from isolation.

The Whitley County Health Department reported its 15th COVID-19 fatality on Nov. 12.

Out of the 1,237 Whitley County cases, 115 patients were under the age of 18, 112 patients were ages 18-20, 220 patients were ages 21-30, 154 patients were ages 31-40, 170 patients were ages 41-50, 159 patients were ages 51-60, 119 patients were ages 61-70, 101 patients were age 71-80, and 87 patients were over age 80.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 current case incidence rate is 54.0, which places it in the red category.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 425 COVID-19 cases in McCreary County as of Nov. 22.

Currently, there are 74 active McCreary County cases. One case is hospitalized and the remainder are in self-isolation. A total of 350 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious, and there has been one McCreary County COVID-19 fatality.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, typically doesn’t post updates on its cases until early to late evening. This is why the previous day’s totals are posted in this story.)

McCreary County’s COVID–19 incidence rate Monday is 29.0 placing it in the red category.

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,135 new COVID-19 cases, and five new COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 2,194 COVID-19 cases, and four new COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 3,711 new COVID-19 cases, and 21 new COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide there have been 160,232 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,792 total deaths from the virus. A total of 2,639,200 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 26,611 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.