Laurel County reports 40th confirmed COVID-19 fatality Friday; Whitley County no longer in the red zone











The Laurel County Health Department announced its fourth confirmed COVID-19 fatality in two days Friday afternoon.

“Please keep the family and friends of the 54-year-old male in your thoughts,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release Friday.

On Thursday, the Laurel County Health Department reported the deaths of a 63-year-old male, a 79-year-old female and a 91-year-old male.

Friday’s death brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Laurel County to 40.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 42 new cases Friday bringing the total number of cases to 5,959.

There are currently 87 cases hospitalized, and a total of 118 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 25.8.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced five additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,275.

Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 18, there were a total of 46 new cases reported in Whitley County.

There are currently 109 active cases of which seven people are hospitalized. A total of 3,139 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 27 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 12.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 22.1.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Friday that 37 new COVID-19 cases had been reported between Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, which include five cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,029.

There are currently 68 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 29.4.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 15 additional individual COVID–19 cases Friday, which brings the county’s total to 2,679.

There are currently 101 active individual cases, of which 15 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 19-84.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 40.1.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,993 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 394,687.

Beshear reported 28 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,401.

Beshear said 923 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 265 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 33 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Caldwell County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 56.0. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.