Laurel County reports 17th COVID-19 case; fourth Knox County patient has recovered











Laurel County reported its 17th COVID-19 case late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 17 cases, two are deceased, nine have recovered, and six cases are active.

Among the active cases, two are undergoing hospital isolation, and four are self-isolating at home.

Knox County has reported six positive COVID-19 cases with the most recent one being reported on April 22.

The Knox County Health Department reported Wednesday that its fourth COVID-19 patient had fully recovered, and all close contacts had completed their isolation and quarantine time.

The Whitley County Health Department reported its most recent case on April 22, and has a total of nine confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Out of those nine cases, five patients have been released from isolation. One of the remaining active cases is undergoing hospital isolation, and the other three are self-isolating at home.

As of late Wednesday evening, McCreary County had reported 11 COVID-19 cases. Nine patients have recovered and the remaining two patients are self-isolating, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

To date, Bell County has reported no positive COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.