Laurel County now reporting 14 COVID-19 cases; McCreary County man refusing to isolate at home

On Friday, the Laurel County Health Department reported its 13th COVID-19 case, and on Saturday, it reported its 14th COVID-19 case.

Out of the 14 cases, two patients died, nine have recovered, and there are three active cases.

Out of the three active cases, two are undergoing hospital isolation, and one is undergoing home isolation. Laurel County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 24.

Knox County reported its first COVID-19 case on April 6, and on April 22 reported its sixth COVID-19 case. Two of Knox County’s cases have recovered, and four cases are still active, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Whitley County reported its first COVID-19 case on April 6, and reported its most recent case on April 22, which is the ninth case in the county, according to the Whitley County Health Department.

Four out of nine of the Whitley County cases have been released from isolation, and there are currently five active cases.

Two patients required hospital isolation, and seven patients isolated at home.

As of April 25, McCreary County had reported 11 total COVID-19 cases. Seven of those patients have been released from isolation, and four cases are active, according to the Lake Cumberland Health Department.

All four of the active cases are supposed to be self-isolating at home.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Sunday that one McCreary County man is refusing to isolate at home, and that he refused a request from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department that he be tested.

The Herald-Leader reports that the McCreary County Attorney filed a petition late Friday to force the man to stay at home, but it is unknown whether a judge signed the petition.

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 page, there have been no confirmed cases in Bell County.