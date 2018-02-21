Laurel County man pleads not guilty to exposing himself to patient, staff at Baptist Health Corbin













A Laurel County man remains in the Whitley County Detention Center after pleading not guilty to charges exposed himself to a patient at the Baptist Health Corbin Emergency Room Saturday night.

Thirty-three-year-old Jimmy D. Lewis of London is facing charges of second-degree indecent exposure, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene about 7:25 p.m. after Lewis had allegedly exposed himself to a 26-year-old female patient along with several members of the hospital staff, and later punched two holes in the wall.

Trooper Gary Ridener stated in the arrest citation that he asked Lewis multiple times to sit down and to calm down as he was yelling and creating a disturbance in the ER.

When questioned about the reasons for his actions, Ridener said Lewis told him that he was hoping to be admitted to the Trillium Center but the doctors had medically cleared him.

“Staff advised after he was told he was cleared to go home, he exposed himself, possibly thinking that would get him admitted to Trillium Center, Ridener wrote in the arrest citation adding that Lewis told him if he could use methamphetamine, it would help him act normal.

At Lewis’ arraignment hearing Tuesday in Whitley District Court, Judge Cathy Prewitt entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Prewitt ordered that Lewis’ bond remain at $1,500 cash.

Lewis scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing on the misdemeanor charges.