Previous Story
Laurel County man files lawsuit against President Trump, RNC
Posted On 10 Sep 2020
Comment: 0
A Laurel County man, who is acting as his own attorney, has filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the chairperson of the Republican National Committee claiming that they illegally used the U.S. Mail to obtain campaign contributions from him, obtain personal information, and interfere with his right to vote through intimidation.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us