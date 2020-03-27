Laurel County man confirmed with COVID–19 released from hospital











Officials at the Laurel County Health Department say the local man who was confirmed to have contracted COVID–19 has been released from the hospital.

The 53-year-old male tested positive Tuesday, making him the first confirmed case in the tri-county area.

Hensley said Thursday that the man was released from the hospital and is continuing isolation procedures at home.

Hensley added that when the case was confirmed, health department officials conducted a detailed interview to learn who the man may have come into contact with recently and has worked to notify all of those individuals.

Health department officials noted that unless you have been within six feet of a person who has tested positive for COVID–19 for at least 30 minutes, you are at low risk of contracting the disease.

If you contract symptoms of 100.4 or higher, a dry cough, and increased shortness of breath, you are high risk for COVID–19 and should isolate yourself and follow up with your primary care doctor.