By Dean Manning

A Laurel County man has been charged with one count of sexual abuse after the police say he inappropriately touched a preteen child at a fitness center in north Corbin Tuesday evening.

Twenty-seven-year-old Justin David Rose of London was arrested following an investigation by Laurel County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called to Baptist Family Fitness about 4:45 p.m. in response to a complaint that an adult male had pinned the child against the side of the pool and that the juvenile was saying, “ouch, stop.”

According to the arrest citation, deputies and social services reviewed video surveillance showed the adult, later identified as Rose, pin the child against the side of the pool and use his left hand to lower swimming trunks before thrusting his hips into the child.

Rose was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree sexual abuse is defined as subjecting another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent because the individual is less than 12 years old.

Because the individual in question is under 12, the charge is a Class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.

Rose is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash bond.

Rose pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment Wednesday in Laurel District Court.

Rose is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.