Laurel County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges











A Laurel County man was arrested on child sexual exploitation charges Thursday following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Kody Wayne Mullins, 19, was arrested at a residence in Keavy.

According to a press release from the Kentucky State Police, “The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Keavy on January 21, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.”

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect directing a juvenile to send him sexually explicit images of her online, stated the press release.

Mullins was charged with three counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison), and one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance (Class-B felony punishable by ten to twenty years in prison).

Mullins was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond, according to Laurel County Jail Tracker.

Mullins is scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m. Friday.