Laurel County Health Dept. reports 10 new COVID related deaths since April 12
Laurel County Health Department reported 10 new deaths since April 12 according to its Facebook update on April 19. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Laurel County was reported at 70.
Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced six additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,720.
There are currently 23 active cases, of which zero are hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 13.8.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department announced the county’s COVID data for April 12 through April 18 on Monday.
The department reported a total of 91 new cases during that time.
The county’s COVID–19 incidence rate, as of Tuesday, stands at 16.9.
Knox County
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,602.
Zero of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 57 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 15.6.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced five additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,051.
There are currently 41 active cases, of which four are hospitalized.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 23.6.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 609 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 438,147.
Beshear reported seven additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,360.
Beshear said 419 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 121 are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, 10 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
Fifty-one counties are orange zones.
Fifty-seven counties are yellow zones
Carlisle and Owsley counties have an incidence rate at zero which means they are in the green zone.
Bracken County has the highest incidence rate at 68.8.